Exclusive | China has built three mobile towers close to LAC, claims LAHDC councillor

China has built three mobile towers close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Hot Springs area on their side.

Taking to Twitter, the counsellor of the Chushul area of Ladakh, Konchok Stanzin, has said that three mobile towers have been erected in the Hot Spring area by the Chinese. Stanzin says that out of 12 villages in his constituency 11 have no 4G network. Only one area has been provided with 4G service.

After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities. pic.twitter.com/4AhP4TYVNY — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) April 16, 2022 ×

He has been pushing for the upgrade in technology, especially 4G towers in the areas close to the LAC. China has been working on various infrastructural projects on its side, including roads, bridges, and networks.

''They are developing the areas on their side so rapidly. Their inhabited areas have road and phone connectivity on their side. We are so concerned with these new three towers. They can be used for anything like monitoring or so. I have been raising these issues time and again,'' said Konchok Stanzin, Chushul Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC).

Stanzin recently wrote a letter to India's defence minister Rajnath Singh. He asked for 4G internet service in 9 villages of his constituency near the LAC.

While speaking to WION, he said the counter development of the areas near LAC is extremely important.

''We have started building the roads in these areas, but much more needs to be done. We need to counter develop all these areas. If you look at China side, no one lives in those areas, but they have fully functional roads, Mobile connectivity, and everything else. While we live on our area without any of these facilities. Our civilian's population lives in these areas without Internet facility while they have 4G towers in areas where no one lives. That needs to be changed, we need to develop our side fully,'' said Konchok Stanzin.

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur also stressed on the need for optical-fibre cable-based internet connectivity in all villages of Ladakh.