/Ex-Ram Temple officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra gets clean chit in donation theft: Report

Former General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, has been given a clean chit by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the alleged donations theft in Ayodhya's temple. Another accused, a former member of the trust, Anil Mishra was also found not guilty in the matter. Both the members had resigned from their positions on June 27 amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities involving temple donations.

Last month, the Ram Temple trust appointed IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale as its secretary and made him a joint signatory to financial transactions. The trust also appointed retired Indian Forest Service officer Krishna Mohan as the interim general secretary. Earlier this month, a three-member screening panel conducted interviews for appointing its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The final shortlisted candidated include former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and retired IAS/administrative figures. The official announcement and final selection by the Trust are scheduled for September 2, 2026.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Ram temple theft row?

In June, 2026, massive allegations of donation theft from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya Ram Temple was made on social media. Just two days after this, former accounts team supervisor of the temple trust identified as Mahipal Singh appeared in an explosive YouTube interview and alleged massive embezzlement of donations, lack of audits and proper security. He also claimed that donation including cash and kind are being siphoned off.

As widespread outrage brokeout over the matter, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an First Information Report (FIR), and the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT reportedly found out that several people employed at the police outpost counting site to sort currency notes, as well as bank officials and senior members of the trust were part of the big theft. Eight individuals namely Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Maneesh Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ram Shankar Yadav were arrested and sent to jail. Following this, under immense pressure, top members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust including Champat Rai, trustee Anil Kumar Mishra and senior VHP leader Gopal Rao were either removed or they resigned.

What Supreme Court said in the case?