Entangled in wheels, dragged for 4 km... death of a 20-yr-old woman that shook the Indian capital

A horrific incident took place on Sunday when a 20-year-old woman riding her scooter was struck by a car and her body was dragged around four kilometres in Sultanpuri, outer Delhi. She did not survive the shocking incident. Five people who were inside the car and are suspected of being drunk have been detained by the police.

Early on Sunday morning, the Kanjhwala police station received a PCR call reporting the discovery of a car with a body being pulled along it. At 4:11 am, a second PCR call was made regarding the girl's body lying on the road. Following that, a search operation for the car was initiated when the police informed the personnel stationed at the pickets. The girl's body was sent to the SGM hospital in Mangolpuri, where it was declared that she had passed away. The five suspects were detained from their homes while the suspected vehicle was also located.

The five men have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), who drives a Gramin Sewa auto; Amit Khanna (25), who works for a nationalised bank in Uttam Nagar; Krishan (27), who worked at the Spanish Culture Centre in Connaught Place; Mithun (26), a hairdresser at a salon; and, Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer in Sultanpuri. The accused reportedly removed the woman's body from beneath the car after the incident and then left the spot, according to the police.

The men have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Police are probing whether the accused knew the victim was being dragged but didn’t stop to help her. Providing details of the horrific ordeal to ANI news agency, Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi said that at the time of the incident, the girl fell off her scooty and was dragged under the car for a long distance.

Police are looking into whether the suspects were aware that the woman was being dragged and yet chose to continue driving. The accused claimed to police that they could not know of the incident since the car's windows were shut and the music was being played loudly.

According to the authorities, the girl was in horrible shape following the event. They said that while she was being carried along, her clothing and even the rear of her body were ripped off. Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), also took notice of the situation and got in touch with the Delhi police.

