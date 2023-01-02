Eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derail near Pali, Rajasthan in India

Eight coaches of a train derailed during the wee hours of Monday in Rajasthan, India. The Suryanagari Express, that was en route from Mumbai to Jodhpur in, derailed near Pali at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, North Western Railway said. Railways has dispatched an accident relief train to the site.

"Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," said the Chief Public Relations Officer.

A passenger told ANI news agency, "Within five minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after two-three minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."

(With inputs from agencies)

