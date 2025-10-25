/Engineer shoots self after 19-year-old’s sex abuse charge in suicide note; IAS officer also named in FIR

A senior engineer in the Public Works Department of Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot himself dead hours after a suicide note left behind by a 19-year-old boy alleged sexual abuse accused the engineer and an IAS officer. The turn of incidents has sent shockwaves across the state. The first death, on October 23, was of a 19-year-old man who detailed months of sexual abuse, intimidation, and mental torture in his suicide note. “The reason for my death is Talo Potom (IAS). If he hadn’t recruited me to this post, I wouldn’t have committed suicide. Because of him, I did everything I did, and now there’s no way left to live,” the note read.

It also detailed alleged intimate relations, manipulation, broken promises involving money, and subsequent threats. He also wrote that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officers of abandoning and blackmailing him afterward.

Hours after the suicide note surfaced, the Public Works Department engineer allegedly shot himself dead.

The body of the deceased was discovered around 11 am by a neighbour who noticed the door ajar and raised an alarm after receiving no response from inside, said police.

The Nirjuli Police Station registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The case took a turn when the deceased’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Nirjuli Police Station, accusing former Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, currently posted as Secretary of PWD in Delhi, and Likwang Lowang, an executive engineer, of abetment to suicide, sexual exploitation, and mental harassment.

“A suicide note recovered from the deceased categorically names Shri Talo Potato, IAS, who is presently posted at Delhi as Special Secretary, PWD and Shri Likwang Lowang, Executive Engineer (RWD), presently posted at Chiyang Tajo, as the persons responsible for driving him to the brink of despair and ultimately to death,” the FIR read.

He was relentlessly pressured to engage in corrupt practices and to extend illegal favours in matters relating to departmental works and funds by Shri Talo Potom, who later appointed him as MTS on contractual basis and to act on his behest for execution of his illegal works, the FIR mentions. “Thereafter, it has also been alleged that the alleged accused person has sexually exploited him...”

The family submitted a letter to authorities requesting that “call records, electronic communications, and other relevant evidence” be examined to ensure that justice is not defeated.