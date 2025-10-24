/Man opens fire near Harvard University campus; police responds, search for gunman continues

On Friday (Oct 24), Harvard University issued a temporary shelter-in-place order after reports of a shooting near Sherman Street.A man on a bicycle reportedly shot at another person in the vicinity. The Harvard University Police Department alert was for students and staff and was later lifted. The university’s website released a statement which read: “Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” a statement on the university’s website read.

The alert was issued at 11 AM (local time) and about 50 minutes later, the Cambridge Police Department said there was “no ongoing public safety risk at this time." This is when the university lifted the alert, as per The Harvard Crimson reports. The police department posted on X, “Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots-fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or ongoing public safety risk at this time.”