/‘All is not well with the UN’: Jaishankar slams Pakistan over protecting terror outfit TRF in UNSC

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that all is not well with the United Nations, as its debates have become “increasingly polarised” and its working “visibly gridlocked,” and any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself. Speaking at the launch of a commemorative postage stamp in New Delhi to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), Jaishankar also slammed Pakistan for protecting the terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack at the UN Security Council and highlighted the incident to point out that the global body’s work has been “gridlocked” in the absence of urgent reforms.

Jaishankar also criticised those equating victims and perpetrators of terrorism in the name of global strategy, in an apparent reference to the hyphenation of India and Pakistan in the context of the dastardly terror strike.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We must also recognize that all is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarized and its working visibly gridlocked. Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan without mentioning its name, Jaishankar said, “When a sitting Security Council member openly protects the very organization that claims responsibility for the barbaric terror attack such as at Pahalgam, what does it do to the credibility of multilateralism?”

Also Read: Trump pardons convicted Binance founder Changpeng Zhao having ties with family crypto venture

“Similarly, if victims and perpetrators of terrorism are equated in the name of global strategy, how much more cynical can the world get. When self-proclaimed terrorists are shielded from the sanctioning process, what does it say for the sincerity of those involved,” he added.

Pakistan is currently a member of the UN Security Council and was the chair of the top global body in the month of July.

The UNSC has 15 members, including five permanent ones, namely China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, while 10 non-permanent member nations are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack.

TRF was mentioned in a UNSC report in July for its role in the Pahalgam attack, but Pakistan had attempted to remove references to TRF in the UNSC press statement condemning the Pahalgam attack.

Jaishankar also said that the UN has failed to address pressing issues. “If the maintenance of international peace and security has become lip service, the predicament of development and socio-economic progress is even more serious,” he said.

“Yet, on such a notable anniversary, we cannot abandon hope. However difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis,” Jaishankar emphasised.