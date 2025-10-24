/National Conference wins three and BJP gets one Rajya Sabha seat in J&K

After an eventful day filled with anticipation and unexpected twists, the voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly concluded with the National Conference securing three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed the remaining one. The National Conference (NC) secured a commanding victory, with Chaudhary Ramzan clinching the first seat with 58 votes, despite one vote being disqualified due to an error. NC's second candidate, Sajjad Kitchloo, triumphed in the race for the second seat, garnering 57 votes.