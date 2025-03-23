An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening after security forces launched a massive search operation in the forest area near the international border, officials said.

The search operation was launched in the Sanyal village of Indo-Pak border in Hiranagar sector area of Kathua district following suspicious movement of persons on Sunday evening.

Three terrorists were spotted by the security forces near the India-Pakistan border.

A fierce gunfight started after security forces intercepted a heavily armed group of terrorists. According to sources, the operation may go on for long as it is a densely forested area.

Officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, security forces started a joint search operation after some ‘suspicious movement’ was noticed in Sangla, Surankot, of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, said an ANI report.

The operation was launched by the Indian Army’s Romeo Forces along with Poonch Police.

In another development, a terrorist hideout was unearthed in the forest area of Doda district and security personnel recovered a pistol and some ammunition, officials told PTI on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday.

Grenade hurled at security forces in Rajouri

On March 21, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police officer said that the grenade missed the target and exploded on roadside without causing any harm to cops.

The officer informed that the vehicle belonging to the special operations group (SOG) was on a routine patrol and was on its way to Thannamandi from Dera Ki Gali when suspected terrorists lobbed the grenade around 8.30 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed tensions over terrorist infiltration. Just last week, one terrorist was shot dead during a gunbattle with security forces in Kupwara.

(With inputs from agencies)