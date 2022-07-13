EMM negative: India's first and world's tenth person with rarest blood group found in Gujarat

A 65-year-old man in India's western state of Gujarat who suffers from heart disease was discovered to have the rare blood type EMM negative, which cannot be classified into the four other blood types (A, B, O, or AB). The human body contains 42 different types of blood systems, including A, B, O, Rh, and Duffy. In general, there are four different blood group types. EMM is also present in high amounts in 375 different types of antigens.

Only 10 of these individuals, who are distinct from typical humans because they lack the EMM high-frequency antigen in their blood, are known to exist.

People with these extremely rare blood types are unable to both donate and receive blood from others.

Only 9 persons in the entire globe have the rarest blood type as of today, but a 65-year-old man from Rajkot, Gujarat, has been found to have it.

The patient, who was receiving care in Ahmedabad after having a heart attack, needed blood for heart surgery, according to Sanmukh Joshi, a physician at Samarpan Blood Donation Center in Surat. However, the samples were only delivered to the Surat blood donation centre when his blood type could not be identified at the Prathama Laboratory in Ahmedabad.

The elderly man's blood type was later discovered to be the first instance of the rarest blood group in India and the tenth in the world.The International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) has designated it as EMM negative because there is no EMM present in the blood.



