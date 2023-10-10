India emergency alert message: Why did you receive it? All you need to know

Many mobile users in India received an emergency alert from the government on Tuesday (Oct 10) morning around 11:35 am.

The message stated, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end."

The emergency alert message popped with a loud buzzer-like sound. However, there is no need to panic, since this was part of a test of the country's new emergency alert system, which is being deployed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Why was the alert sent?

"In our continuous commitment to the safety of citizens of India and the communities, tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider. These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across the country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems," the Ministry of Communications had said in a release.

This is not the first time such a message was sent. A similar flash alert was sent to many users a few weeks ago. The Department of Telecommunications Cell Broadcasting System (DoT CBS) has announced that it plans to conduct similar tests periodically in various regions.

The government is closely working with the NDMA project, which will be used in times of disasters such as tsunamis, flash floods, and earthquakes, among other scenarios.

C-DOT's CEO, Rajkumar Upadhyay, earlier informed that the technology for cell broadcast is currently only available from foreign vendors, so C-DOT is developing its own.

"Cell broadcast is still under development, but NDMA will use it to send alerts directly to mobile phone screens during disasters. It is currently being tested on the Jio and BSNL networks", he added.

