Electoral bonds: India's Supreme Court criticises lender SBI for not sharing all details, issues notice

In the electoral bonds case, India's Supreme Court on Friday (Mar 15) pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) for not disclosing details like bond numbers, date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the date of purchase/redemption to the Election Commission of India (ECI). It issued a notice to the state-run bank seeking full details.



The unique alphanumeric code printed on each electoral bond would have helped match donors with political parties, but was not shared by SBI after an earlier court order to make the information public on electoral bonds. Following that order, the ECI had published the data - as shared by SBI - on its website late Thursday.

"Judgment of the Constitution Bench required the SBI to furnish to the ECI all details of the electoral bonds and redeemed, including the date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the date of purchase/redemption," said the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday.

"It is submitted that SBI has not disclosed the unique alpha numeric number of the electoral bonds. SG submits that notice may be issued to the SBI," the CJI added.

"We direct the issue of notice to the SBI returnable by Monday," the apex court ordered.

The bench of Chief Justice Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra reconvened today to hear an application filed by the Election Commission. In its application, the ECI sought the return of sealed cover documents furnished by the commission to the court in adherence to its interim order.