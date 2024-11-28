New Delhi, India

The Mahayuti alliance leaders met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday (November 28) after days of discussions. The alliance meeting held to pick the new Maharashtra chief minister went on for over two hours, but no formal announcement on the next CM's name was made. Reports said the name will be announced after the legislators' meeting in Mumbai in the presence of BJP observers from Delhi.

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar were there to hold discussions with Amit Shah in the presence of JP Nadda. NCP leader Praful Patel was also present at the meeting.

Before the meeting, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde arrived in the national capital on Thursday and met Amit Shah at his residence, where BJP national president JP Nadda was already there.

As per reports, discussions were also held on the allocation of ministries and portfolios among the alliance partners.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a presser over CM suspense, Shinde said, “The huge amount of votes we received was only because of the work we did. We are really the real brothers of our 'Laadli Behens', and they kept this in mind before voting.”

“I am not the kind who gets upset, we are the kind of people who fight, fight for the people,” Shinde added. “All the work I do, I will do for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the people of the state get,” Shinde said.

Results were announced for the assembly elections in Maharashtra on November 23, in which the Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory. The alliance won 235 of the total 288 seats, with BJP alone contributing 132 seats. Fadnavis is now being termed by BJP leaders as the architect of this massive victory, with party leaders recommending his name for the CM's post.

However, the leaders of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) are rooting for Eknath Shinde. The Mahayuti alliance had Shinde as their chief minister in the previous term.

