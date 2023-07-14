Eiffel Tower to pioneer UPI launch in France by September 2023, confirms MEA

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) will be launched in France by September 2023, with the iconic Eiffel Tower being the first merchant in the country to accept UPI payments, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

"The payment mechanism is in its last phase of production and will go live by September, 2023 with the iconic Eiffel Tower, Paris as the first merchant in France to accept UPI," it read.

In line with the commitment to foster a thriving digital ecosystem and promote collaboration between India and France, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and France's Lyra Collect recently signed an agreement to implement UPI in France and Europe. This move is aimed to empower citizens and ensure their active participation in the digital age, MEA said.

During the MEA briefing, Foreign Secretary Kwatra highlighted several significant outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France and said that the visit was unprecedentedly "successful". Schengen Visas for Indian alumni in France These include the formulation of a roadmap for India-France cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the introduction of five-year validity short-stay Schengen Visas for Indian nationals holding degrees from French educational institutions (masters and above).

"In order to create a community of Indian Alumni, France will issue five-year validity Schengen visas for Indians who have studied in France for at least one semester, provided that they reached Master degree level at a university recognised by the French university system and have a fully acceptable file compliant with Schengen requirements," the statement said.

Kwatra noted that it is uncommon for a PM to personally welcome another PM, highlighting the exceptional warmth and friendship displayed between the leaders when France PM welcomed prime minister Modi at the airport.

"The visuals of PM Modi's visit clearly pointed to exceptional warmth of friendship and genuineness...The extent of time that President Macron continues to spend with the Prime Minister in the last 36 hours is actually exceptional. Reflects a sense of comfort with each other, genuine friendship, mutual trust, which in a way is also reflective of the state of India, France friendship...," the foreign secretary said.

Prime Minister Modi was also bestowed with France's highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, in recognition of his contributions and achievements, Kwatra said.