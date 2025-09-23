/ED attaches over Rs 7.44 crore assets in benami probe against AAP’s ex-minister Satyendar Jain, total rises to Rs 12.25 crore

The Central law enforcement and economic intelligence agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED), has attached properties worth Rs 7.44 crore linked to companies allegedly controlled by former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain. The federal probe agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 15 to attach the immovable properties. The central agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on September 15 to attach the immovable properties.

The agency started its money laundering probe after CBI filed a case in 2017, accusing Jain of amassing disproportionate assets between February 2015 and May 2017 while serving as a minister in the AAP-led Delhi government. The CBI filed a chargesheet against Satyendar, his wife Poonam Jain, and others in December 2018.

Jain’s aides deposited Rs 7.44 crore in cash as advance tax under Income Disclosure Scheme

Earlier in March 2022, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore in the case and filed a prosecution complaint. With the latest action, the total attachment now stands at Rs 12.25 crore—an amount the ED says represents the entire value of disproportionate assets allegedly acquired by Jain.

ED says that soon after demonetisation in November 2016, Satyendar Jain’s close associates Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain deposited Rs 7.44 crore in cash as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS). They had declared assets worth Rs 16.53 crore in the names of four companies, which authorities later ascertained were beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain.

Both the Income Tax Department and the Delhi High Court held the associates Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain to be benami holders for Satyendar Jain, a finding upheld by the Supreme Court after dismissing their appeals.

The ED then shared its findings with the CBI, which filed a supplementary chargesheet enhancing the disproportionate assets attributed to Jain.

The ED has said it will soon file a supplementary prosecution complaint in the case. Meanwhile, the trial is underway at the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four shell companies allegedly linked to him. He was granted bail by a Delhi court two years later.