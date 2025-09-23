West African Nations, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have decided to exit the International Criminal Court. In a joint statement on Monday. These three neighbouring countries have announced that they are pursuing "indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice". However, according the the Rome Statute, it will take effect only after a year.

ICC is a tool of imperialists for neo-colonial repression

They asserted that ICC is an ‘instrument of neo-colonial repression’ and is used to perpetuate selective justice. According to the Military Junta's ruling in these three West African nations, ICC is incapable of prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The decision is a direct response to the growing distance between the Western countries, and especially colonial rulers like the United Kingdom, the United States, France, New Zealand and Spain. These countries still have a colonial presence.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have risen to power through a series of coups between 2020 and 2023. They have a military-led government. These governments have been accused of atrocities and violence. Moreover, they have grown closer to the Russian regime of Putin, who has an arrest warrant against him from the ICC. These three nations have previously withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing similar reasons and formed a coalition called the Confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)

ICC is an international judicial body that arose from the Rome Statute, and superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia are not its members. The ICC can prosecute its member countries for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. Israel also doesn't recognise ICC jurisdiction in its territory.