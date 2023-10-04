ED arrests AAP leader Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 4) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier in the day, the central agency searched his residence in India's capital in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

According to the officials, the premises of some others who are linked to the case were also covered during the search operation. The ED said that they earlier questioned the members of staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

ED claimed that the AAP leader helped in the formulation and implementation of the policy which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

Authorities alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

On the arrest of Singh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Today, one thing is clear that the truth cannot be hidden...After Sanjay Singh, it's Arvind Kejriwal."

#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, "Today, one thing is clear that the truth cannot be hidden...After Sanjay Singh, it's Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/A9jFJ1dtt3 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury targeted the central government and said: "This is today's formula. As soon as elections come, ED goes behind the opposition leader. This is the identity of the Modi government. Many people who were investigated by the ED have gone to the BJP."

Another Congress leader Meem Afzal said, "This is in accordance with the tendency of this Govt. Those who speak up and question will go behind bars...I don't find Sanjay Singh's arrest surprising. The way he speaks inside and outside the Parliament gives interviews and openly challenges the PM and other leaders - it was certain that he had to go to jail. BJP is following this ritual these days."

(With inputs from agencies)

