Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 12:43 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 12:47 IST
Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Indian Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Jan 29) tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26, tabled in the Lok Sabha. This year's "report card" of the Indian economy has laid out an ambitious but cautious roadmap for India's medium-term growth, arguing that "deregulation" and greater economic freedom will be central to sustaining high growth in a fragmenting global economy.

Here’s what the Survey says about where India is headed.

India needs 8% growth for a decade

According to the Economic Survey, to realise its economic aspirations of becoming "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, India needs to achieve a growth rate of around eight per cent (8%) "at constant prices, on average" for at least 10 to 20 years.

