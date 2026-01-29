/Budget 2026 | 'India is on Reform Express': PM Modi hails India-EU FTA, sends 'perform and transform' message ahead of Economic Survey 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Budget session and presentation of Economic Survey 2026, addressed the nation on Thursday (Jan 29) and sent the message for “reform and perform”. PM Modi hailed the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union reiterating that it is “the mother of all deals" and declared that India is on board the “Reform Express.” The Prime Minister also hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman FM of the country who is presenting the Budget in the Parliament for the 9th consecutive time.

PM Modi said, “1/4 of the 21st century has gone by. This is the beginning of the next quarter. To attain the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the important phase of these 25 years has begun. The first Budget of this second quarter of the century is about to be presented.” Hailing his government's vision, he said, "But the identity of this Government has been reform, perform and transform. Now, we have swiftly taken off on 'Reform Express'. I express gratitude to all MPs for their positive contributions in speeding up this 'Reform Express'. As a result, 'Reform Express' is gaining speed."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Calling India's democracy and demography “a big hope to the world today”, the PM said that it is an opportunity to tell the world about India's capability. At a time when the world is witnessing wars and conflicts, PM Modi said that it is “not the time for obstruction.” "This is the time for solution. Today, the priority is not obstruction, but solution. As the Budget Session of the Parliament entered Day 2, PM Modi also urged all MPs to speed up and strengthen the era of important solutions for the country.

Economic Survey of India