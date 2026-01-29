LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /India Budget 2026: What is the Halwa Ceremony and 'lock-in' period? Why was it skipped in 2022 and held twice in 2024

India Budget 2026: What is Halwa Ceremony and 'lock-in' period? Why was it skipped in 2022 and held twice in 2024

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 08:51 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 08:53 IST

The Halwa Ceremony marks the final stage of Union Budget preparation in India. Held at North Block before Budget Day, it signals the start of a confidential lock-in period for officials. Rooted in tradition, it involves the Finance Minister serving sweets 

What is Halwa Ceremony
1 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

What is Halwa Ceremony

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, the traditional Halwa Ceremony took place in the North Block. It is a long-standing Indian tradition that marks the final stage of the annual Union Budget preparation process and the beginning of a strict, confidential "lock-in" period for the officials involved.

Why is Halwa Ceremony celebrated before Budget
2 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Why is Halwa Ceremony celebrated before Budget

As per the Indian culture, any auspicious task or final stage of a task begins with something sweet. The ceremony signifies that all policy decisions and allocations are now "locked in" and ready for printing

What is the significance of Halwa Ceremony?
3 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

What is the significance of Halwa Ceremony?

It is one of the important ceremony that serves as the formal "send-off" before approximately 60–70 officials enter a basement-level quarantine in North Block. It is also a gesture of gratitude from the Finance Minister to the hundreds of behind-the-scenes workers, including clerks and printers, who have worked for months on the document.

What is the tradition that is followed during Halwa ceremony?
4 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

What is the tradition that is followed during Halwa ceremony?

As per tradition, the Finance Minister (currently Nirmala Sitharaman) stirs the kadhai first, after which Halwa is served to all officials and staff who were part of the budget preparation

What is “lock-in” period?
5 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

What is “lock-in” period?

After the Halwa Ceremony, the “lock-in” period begins. 60–70 officials remain in North Block after the Halwa Ceremony, cut off from families and external communication, until the Budget is presented on February 1 to prevent any market-altering leaks. They are not allowed to operate their personal phones or any communication devices.

Why was it not held in 2022 and why was it held twice in 2024
6 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Why was it not held in 2022 and why was it held twice in 2024

In 2022, the traditional Halwa Ceremony was not held due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the Halwa Ceremony was held twice because it was an election year, requiring two separate budgets to be prepared and presented. One was held on January 24, 2024, ahead of the Interim Budget. Other was held after elections and before presentation of Interim Budget 2025-2026

Budget 2026 and Halwa Ceremony
7 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Budget 2026 and Halwa Ceremony

The 2026-27 Union Budget ceremony was held on January 27, 2026, officially starting the final five-day countdown to the Budget presentation. The Budget 2026 will be presented on a Sunday, continuing with year-old tradition of presentation of Budget on Feb 1

Trending Photo

India Budget 2026: What is Halwa Ceremony and 'lock-in' period? Why was it skipped in 2022 and held twice in 2024
7

India Budget 2026: What is Halwa Ceremony and 'lock-in' period? Why was it skipped in 2022 and held twice in 2024

'USS Abraham Lincoln to USS Theodore Roosevelt': Why are warships named after US presidents?
10

'USS Abraham Lincoln to USS Theodore Roosevelt': Why are warships named after US presidents?

Loved Wonder Man? Loki to WandaVision: Watch these 7 best Marvel Studios shows on OTT platforms
8

Loved Wonder Man? Loki to WandaVision: Watch these 7 best Marvel Studios shows on OTT platforms

'90 aircraft but no Apache’: Why USS Abraham Lincoln cannot operate the Apache attack helicopter?
10

'90 aircraft but no Apache’: Why USS Abraham Lincoln cannot operate the Apache attack helicopter?

Iran’s hidden military locations and bunkers that USS Abraham Lincoln could target in case of war
9

Iran’s hidden military locations and bunkers that USS Abraham Lincoln could target in case of war