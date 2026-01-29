/India Budget 2026: What is the Halwa Ceremony and 'lock-in' period? Why was it skipped in 2022 and held twice in 2024

The Halwa Ceremony marks the final stage of Union Budget preparation in India. Held at North Block before Budget Day, it signals the start of a confidential lock-in period for officials. Rooted in tradition, it involves the Finance Minister serving sweets
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, the traditional Halwa Ceremony took place in the North Block. It is a long-standing Indian tradition that marks the final stage of the annual Union Budget preparation process and the beginning of a strict, confidential "lock-in" period for the officials involved.
As per the Indian culture, any auspicious task or final stage of a task begins with something sweet. The ceremony signifies that all policy decisions and allocations are now "locked in" and ready for printing
It is one of the important ceremony that serves as the formal "send-off" before approximately 60–70 officials enter a basement-level quarantine in North Block. It is also a gesture of gratitude from the Finance Minister to the hundreds of behind-the-scenes workers, including clerks and printers, who have worked for months on the document.
As per tradition, the Finance Minister (currently Nirmala Sitharaman) stirs the kadhai first, after which Halwa is served to all officials and staff who were part of the budget preparation
After the Halwa Ceremony, the “lock-in” period begins. 60–70 officials remain in North Block after the Halwa Ceremony, cut off from families and external communication, until the Budget is presented on February 1 to prevent any market-altering leaks. They are not allowed to operate their personal phones or any communication devices.
In 2022, the traditional Halwa Ceremony was not held due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, the Halwa Ceremony was held twice because it was an election year, requiring two separate budgets to be prepared and presented. One was held on January 24, 2024, ahead of the Interim Budget. Other was held after elections and before presentation of Interim Budget 2025-2026
The 2026-27 Union Budget ceremony was held on January 27, 2026, officially starting the final five-day countdown to the Budget presentation. The Budget 2026 will be presented on a Sunday, continuing with year-old tradition of presentation of Budget on Feb 1