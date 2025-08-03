/EC refutes Chidambaram’s accusations, warns leaders against politicising SIR

The Election Commission of India on Sunday strongly refuted Congress MP P Chidambaram’s allegations of trying to change the electoral character and pattern of the states and claiming that 6.5 lakh new voters were added to voter lists in Tamil Nadu and called them “misleading and baseless”. Responding to the allegations, the EC said, “There is no need for political leaders to spread false information with respect to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the ECl at the national level.”

The poll agency added that such information is being “deliberately peddled in the media with a view to obstruct the exercise.”

“As far as voters who have permanently shifted from Bihar to other states and are ordinarily resident in those states, the exact figures can be known only after the SIR has been conducted,” it added.

‘SIR not yet rolled out in TN, absurd to connect it with Bihar’

“The Constitution of India, read with the RP Act of 1950, envisages the enrollment of voters with respect to the constituency in which they are ordinarily resident. It is for the voters to come forward and get enrolled in the constituency where they are eligible. But, it is noticed that some false figures are being floated about the enrollment of 6.5 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu. SIR has not yet been rolled out in TN. It is therefore absurd to connect the SIR exercise in Bihar with TN. Such peddling of false statements with respect to SIR should be avoided,” the EC clarified.

Chidambaram had questioned EC for adding approximately 6.5 lakh “migrant workers” to the electoral roll of Tamil Nadu.

‘Alarming, illegal,’ Chidambaram alleged voter shifts

In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, “The SIR exercise is getting curiouser and curiouser. While 65 lakh voters are in danger of being disenfranchised in Bihar, reports of ‘adding’ 6.5 lakh persons as voters in Tamil Nadu is alarming and patently illegal. Calling them ‘permanently migrated’ is an insult to the migrant workers and a gross interference in the right of the electorate of Tamil Nadu to elect a government of its choice.”

Tagging Tamil Nadu's chief minister's office in the post, the former home minister accused EC of abusing its power and “trying to change the electoral character and patterns” of states. He further said that the abuse of power must be “fought politically and legally”.

EC issues notice to Tejashwi, asks him to hand over EPIC card

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after it was found that he allegedly has two different EPIC numbers, RAB0456228 and RAB2916120. The EC clarified that the EPIC number, RAB2916120, which Tejashwi mentioned in his press conference, was not officially issued and asked him to hand over the card for further investigation.

The ECI said in its letter, “Upon verification, it was found that your name is recorded at serial number 416 of polling station no. 124 (located in the library building of Bihar Engineering University), and the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number is RAB0456228.”