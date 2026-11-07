/'E20 turns into 420': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre after Karnataka tests find over 30% ethanol in petrol

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (Nov 07) accused major oil marketing companies of supplying petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit. Citing laboratory tests of samples collected from seven districts in Karnataka, he claimed that 11 of the 14 samples contained excess ethanol.

In a post on X, the Congress leader questioned the quality of petrol being sold to consumers and accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to enforce the E20 limit.

"E20 turns into '420' (a scam) — Petrol theft from the public's vehicles!" Gandhi wrote, adding that Karnataka had tested petrol samples at an accredited laboratory.

Gandhi said samples from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) recorded 31.2 per cent ethanol, while those from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) showed 30.5 per cent.

He alleged that samples from public and private companies, including IOCL, HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara and Shell, exceeded the prescribed limit. He also claimed that the companies' internal laboratories had not disclosed ethanol levels.

Warning about the impact on consumers, Gandhi said excess ethanol could reduce vehicle mileage and increase maintenance costs.

"Your vehicle is not designed to handle such high levels of ethanol—this leads to reduced mileage and frequent trips to the mechanic," he said.

He also questioned why petrol pumps did not display the actual ethanol content in fuel and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify the levels being supplied across the country.

"When will action be taken against the companies that are adulterating fuel beyond the 20% limit?" he asked, reiterating his challenge for a debate with the Prime Minister.

Oil companies reject Karnataka findings

The allegations come after Karnataka's Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology claimed that petrol sold at certain outlets in the state contained between 26 and 31 per cent ethanol.

However, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL rejected the findings, saying the tests did not follow prescribed statutory and technical procedures.

"E20 petrol supplied by the three OMCs across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021," the companies said, referring to the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline.

Moreover, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also accused the Centre of misleading consumers over ethanol blending limits.

Citing reports from laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), he claimed that ethanol content had reached 35 to 40 per cent in some samples.