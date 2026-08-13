/'During COVID...': Nitin Gadkari shares how he transformed from 135 kg to 89 kg

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's 46 kg weight-loss transformation is making headlines. In an old interview which has now gone viral, Gadkari said that he focused on routine and discipline to achieve results. In a YouTube video dated January 2, which Farah Khan shared on her channel, the BJP minister revealed that he has never compromised with exercise after COVID-19 and expanded on the role exercise now plays in his life.

In an interview with Bollywood director Farah Khan, the union minister talked about how he lost 46 kilograms after COVID. He described the change not as cosmetic but existential. He had also confessed in an old interview that at the time that the pandemic had forced him to take a serious look at his health and make changes. He said, “It’s 9:30 pm now, and after meeting with you, I have appointments till 1 am. Then I will wake up at 7 am and do exercise for two and a half hours. I used to be 135 kg at one point, and now I weigh 89 kg. You can see the positive effects of this routine on my face.”

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He also pointed to the visible changes he has experienced since adopting the routine. His comments highlight how exercise has become a consistent part of his lifestyle rather than a temporary measure taken specifically for weight loss. He said that the death of his close ones became a turning point that permanently altered his routine and outlook, making weight loss secondary and taking care of his general wellbeing more important.



Gadkari has also spoken openly about his earlier lifestyle. "I had a very unplanned, undisciplined life," he said, describing how his approach to health changed over time. According to him, exercise is now non-negotiable, and he spends two to two and a half hours exercising every day. The change did not happen simply because he wanted to lose weight. Instead, he said his priorities shifted after the COVID pandemic and the personal losses he experienced during that period.