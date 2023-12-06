Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after medical emergency onboard

A flight travelling from India's Ahmedabad to Dubai had to make an emergency landing after a medical emergency was reported onboard.

On Tuesday (Dec 5th), a SpiceJet plane, flight SG-15, had to initiate an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger aboard the craft presented signs of a suspected heart attack.

What happened?

Flight SG-15 made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport around 9:30 pm on Tuesday, reported officials.

As per a PTI report, the medical emergency onboard involved a young man.

"The Boeing 737 aircraft was going from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a 27-year-old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention," said a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), as reported by the news agency.

At Karachi airport

The spokesperson said that a medical team of the CAA were present at the airport to give immediate, emergency medical attention to the passenger.

He said a medical team of the CAA gave emergency medical attention to the passenger whose sugar level had fallen and who was experiencing palpitations.

"After getting medical treatment, the passenger has recovered, and the flight has also been refuelled and will fly on to Dubai," the official said.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for SpiceJet announced that the plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi.

"On December 5, 2023, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," said the statement.