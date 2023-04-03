Drone droppings a new challenge for forces in JK; police recovers packet with 3 pistols 4 grenades in Samba

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a major challenge of drone droppings from across the border in the areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border. While the LoC and the International border have been sealed by the security forces, terror groups from across the border are using drones to drop payloads, carrying arms and ammunition as well as narcotics.

On April 3, security forces recovered a payload containing three pistols, six magazines and 4 grenades in the Samba area of the Jammu region. Security forces said that the payload was dropped by a drone from across the border. Before it could be picked up by the over-the-ground workers in the area, the security forces managed to bust it and recover the ammunition.

''The packet we have recovered has been opened and we have found three Chinese pistols, six magazines and four grenades from it. We are making an inventory and investigating the case. This area falls under Vijaypur thana of Samba district. We will investigate and see who the arms and ammunition was being handed over to, '' said Surinder Chaudhary, Additional SP Samba.

Hundreds of payloads carrying arms and ammunition as well as narcotics have been dropped with the help of drones from across the border in areas close to the Line of Control and International Border in the last year. The security forces have also introduced anti-drone technology in these areas close to the LoC. Recently, security forces also recovered sticky bombs and perfume IED payloads from areas close to the border areas. Security forces say new techniques and technology are being used to tackle the issue of these payloads with the help of anti-drone equipment.

''As I said, the threat keeps evolving and the enemy also tries to evolve and come up with new things, so sticky bomb is nothing new and perfume IED is something which has come up, my point is whenever such threat emerges, all the stakeholders sit and put their heads together to neutralise that threat before it can do any damage, we also evolve our own SOPs as to how to deal with such situation on the ground. We also try to train and brief our Jawans as to who will be responding on the ground. How to tackle such an emerging threat. It's important to brief it down the line to the last man on the ground so that he is aware of the threat and can neutralise it, '' said M S Bhatia, IG CPRF (Kashmir Operations).

The security forces in these bordering areas have many times brought down the drones coming from across the border. And most of the drones that were recovered are made in China and have a capacity of carrying around 20-30 kgs. They are used to carry arms and ammunition like AK-47 rifles, pistols, grenades, IEDs as well as narcotics and cash.

