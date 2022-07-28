'Driving without sufficient fuel', an Indian motorcyle driver fined for this bizarre reason

Basil Syam, a resident in the Indian state of Kerala can only cuss his luck as the Kerala traffic police fined him for ‘driving without sufficient fuel with passengers’. The motorcycle rider shared the receipt of the fine on his Facebook account and remarked that he was charged $3 (Rs 250) while he was on his way to work.

Reportedly, Basil was driving in the opposite direction of a one-way street at Pukkatupadi junction when he was stopped by the traffic police. Knowing that he had broken the law, Basil handed the fine amount and went on his way.

However, upon reaching the office, Basil took out the fine receipt and was astonished to see that the reason for the charge was attributed to ‘driving without sufficient fuel with passengers’.

As soon as Basil posted the photo of the receipt, it went viral on social media platforms. It was only when the Kerala traffic police received some flak from the netizens that an official from the Motor Vehicle Department called Basil to explain the situation.

The officer stated that there is such a section in the law but it is not applicable to two-wheelers and private vehicles. However, commercial vehicles like buses can be fined if they are found in violation of this particular section of the law.

(With inputs from agencies)



