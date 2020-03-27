Drinking sanitiser kills! Man dies in Kerala after ingesting hand-cleansing solution

A prisoner under trial in Kerala's Palakkad jail died after drinking sanitiser in a bizarre case of a suspected 'suicide'.

The prisoner allegedly confused sanitiser to be alcohol and was later on admitted to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his prison cell.

However, he did not respond well to the treatment in the hospital and died soon after he was admitted.

"Ramankutty was taken into custody by the police in a theft case on February 18 and was lodged in a jail near here. The incident took place on Monday and after that he was moved to a hospital. He passed away today," said the prison officials in a statement.

The jail inmates were engaged in the preparation of masks, amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the police has launched a probe to find out if it was a case of suicide or if he had consumed the sanitiser, as it had alcohol contents.