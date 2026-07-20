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Donald Trump warns Iran will pay 'many times over' for deaths of any American troop

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 23:24 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 24:17 IST
Donald Trump warns Iran will pay 'many times over' for deaths of any American troop

File photo of US President Donald Trump. Photograph: (Photograph: AFP)

Story highlights

Three US service members died over the weekend, two at a base in Jordan and one in northern Iraq. This latest exchange of hostilities comes even after a Pakistan-mediated agreement was signed in June, aimed at ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace.

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday (July 20, 2026) that Iran would face severe repercussions, “many times over”, for any American troops killed as tensions continue in the Middle East. His remarks came as US airstrikes persisted against Iran, concentrated mainly in the southern Iran region. In response, Tehran launched strikes targeting facilities and bases in several countries in the region that it claims are being used by American forces.


“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over”, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military,” he added.


According to the Pentagon, three US service members died over the weekend, two at a base in Jordan and one in northern Iraq. This latest exchange of hostilities comes even after a Pakistan-mediated agreement was signed in June, aimed at ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace.

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Also read: In a 'full-scale war' with United States, says Iran's Pezeshkian amid US strikes

US strikes Iran

Earlier in the day, the US military launched a ninth night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said, adding that Iranian military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks were targeted.

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CENTCOM said that it was done to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This came after the United States military announced the death of another soldier, saying he was killed in northern Iraq “during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance” from a downed Iranian drone.

In retaliation, Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait as sirens were sounded in both countries and residents were urged to seek shelter. Kuwait said its air defences were intercepting Iranian missiles and drones. It also accused Iran of causing fires and severe damage to power, water and oil facilities, prompting condemnation from Gulf governments.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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