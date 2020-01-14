Donald Trump considering a visit to India: Sources

US President Donald Trump is considering a visit to India next month, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier invited Trump for India's annual Republic Day parade on January 26, but the US officials said it would overlap with the president's State of the Union address.

Also read: 'Memories from Houston': PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' to Trump

If Trump makes it to India, it would be his first visit since he took office three years ago.

"There has been an open invitation for him to visit, both sides are working out the dates," a source said.

Another source said that Trump may come in the second half of February and could visit any other city apart from the national capital Delhi.

Indian foreign ministry has so far not reacted to this news.

(with Reuters inputs)