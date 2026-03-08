/Do not take photograph, record videos: Indian Embassy in UAE issues advisory

Amid Iran war, the Indian Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued advisory for Indian nationals. According to the advisory, filming of incident sites or prohibited areas and sharing them on social media platforms.

"UAE authorities have warned that strict action would be taken against any individual for the unauthorized filming of incident sites or prohibited areas or inside the airport(s)," read the advisory of the Indian Embassy in UAE.

Flight operations to and from Dubai airport, world’s busiest international aviation centre had been suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure, however, operations have resumed partially.

Some of the points Indian nationals have been told to follow in view of the Iran war are:

When you hear a warning alert, proceed immediately to a safe place and remain there until the warning alert has been lifted for your area. Do not attempt to go outside to take photograph/record videos.

Do not take photograph/record videos inside the airport during arrival/departure.

Strictly avoid sharing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, via digital/social media platforms.

In the event of shrapnel falling or discovering suspicious objects in your vicinity, report it immediately to the competent authorities to enable them to handle the situation safely and swiftly. Please stay away from the location and do not approach or touch any parts.

Extent of damage in Iran war

Eight days of war have brought devastation to civilians in Iran. According to Hossein kermanpour, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health over 10,000 civilians have been injured and over 1,200 killed so far ion the war.