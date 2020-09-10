Do aliens exist? Australia astronomers find no evidence

Most of us would like to believe aliens exist what with the alien movies, UFOs and the conspiracy theories.

Now several unexplained events later, it has become very hard for the curious human brain to believe that we are the only living creatures in this wide, wide universe.

Most of us have tried to channel our inner Christopher Nolan to explain why aliens are very much legit, then there are some who are convinced that America is hiding aliens in Area 51.

So, a group of astronomers in Australia began looking for E.T. They used the MWA or the Murchison Widefield Array radio telescope to search for signs of aliens in the southern sky. They scanned the vela region and studied 10 million stars but they found nothing - no sign of aliens.

However, the scientists are not ready to give up because they used low-frequency radio signals for the search - the kind used for FM radio but for all you know, the aliens use a different technology - some technology alien to us.

So, the researchers concluded "other civilisations are elusive, if they exist at all" but don't be disappointed, alien lovers remember what Douglas Adams said in the hitchhikers guide to the galaxy: "the space is big, really big".

There are around 100 billion to 300 billion stars in the milky way alone. The Australian astronomers studied just 10 million stars, the odds are still in favour of those looking for aliens.

So, keep the search going.