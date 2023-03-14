DMRC says filming dance videos and Instagram reels banned in Delhi Metro

India's Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reiterated its appeal as it urged the passengers to now film reels and dance videos for social media platforms inside the metro trains in the capital region.

Urging people to follow guidelines and not cause trouble to fellow passengers, DMRC stated in a release: "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro."

DMRC tweeted that "Travel, don't cause trouble." It also wrote in Hindi that "Delhi Metro mein passenger bane, pareshaani nahi", which is loosely translated in English as "be a passenger, not a hassle".

The Delhi metro has issued such advisories multiple times, asking people to refrain from making videos inside the trains as several passengers often complain about the inocovience caused.

The number of such activities has increased of late as dozens of viral videos show people dancing and making Instagram reels while inside the metro coaches.

While reflecting on the same issue, a DMRC official told Hindustan Times: "Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters."

He added, "The viral videos on social media might be fun to watch, but the faces of other passengers reveal their discomfort and shock at being included. That should not happen."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE