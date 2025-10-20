/Diwali in Chennai disrupted by torrential rain; roads and airport flooded | WATCH

Chennai woke up to a torrential downpour on Monday (October 21), on the day of Diwali, leading to widespread disruptions across the city. Continuous rainfall over the past two days caused significant waterlogging, creating travel chaos and affecting daily routines. Social media footage shows submerged streets and flooded runways at Chennai International Airport. Areas particularly impacted include Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Neelankarai, located along the East Coast Road (ECR).

The relentless rainfall has made key roads nearly impassable, with traffic crawling and residents of low-lying neighborhoods experiencing knee-deep water in some areas. Overflowing drains have added to the inconvenience, while commuters struggle to navigate the flooded streets. Authorities have cautioned the public, with intermittent showers expected to persist throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms for Chennai and nearby districts, including Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Puducherry. Coastal Tamil Nadu will continue to face rainfall until at least October 22.

Train services suspended in Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were suspended after landslides blocked tracks between Kallar and Coonoor. Earth slips and fallen trees halted three trains, including the Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam route.

Coastal areas facing flooding

The heavy rain has particularly affected coastal and delta districts like Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Ramanathapuram since Sunday. Despite the weather, local markets in Thoothukudi remained operational, although schools were closed due to flooding. In Cuddalore, authorities have warned fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as strong waves and rough weather conditions persist. Boats and other vessels are instructed to stay docked until further notice.

Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the situation and assured that steps had been taken to relocate vulnerable residents from low-lying coastal areas. Though there have been no significant damages so far, he stressed the need for caution as more rainfall is expected on October 21 and 22. Relief camps have been set up, and most of the harvested paddy has been safely stored.