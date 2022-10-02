Did you know that Mahatma Gandhi’s heartbeat can be heard at this museum?

People looking to experience something extraordinary on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday can head to Delhi’s National Gandhi Museum where the heartbeats of the father of the nation has been made available.

This ‘recreated heartbeat’ is one of the special attractions of the museum. Every year, people are given access to Mahatma Gandhi's heartbeats, which was recreated on the digital medium after collecting the ECG (electrocardiography) details from different stages of his life.

Mahatma Gandhi’s ECG audio part was released in 2018 when India was commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the venerated personality.

Apart from that, the museum also showcases a special photo exhibition on the theme of 'Non-violence and World Peace' and a finely-curated 'Digital Multimedia Kit' containing audio and video footage from his life.

Also included are archival footages from the Quit India Movement, speeches of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru, besides Gandhi's visit to the North West Frontier Province with Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and Noakhali - Peace Pilgrimage.

More than photographs of Mahatma Gandhi are also put on display ranging from his place of birth in Porbandar up to his memorial at the Rajghat.

The collection also includes his pictures of early life, London and South African phase, important movement of the Indian Freedom Struggle and with various contemporary leaders.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged people to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) and shun violence.

Notably, his birthday is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future," tweeted the UN chief.

