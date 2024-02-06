Did Rahul Gandhi offer dog's biscuit to supporter? BJP claims so with viral video

In a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister of northeast Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, claimed the leader was seen sharing dog biscuit with his supporter.

The chief minister shared a video, weeks after the two leaders traded barbs during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's (United India Justice March) Assam leg.

In the video which was captured during Gandhi's march in Jharkhand, the leader was seen petting a puppy.

The Congress leader was then seen asking for a pack of biscuits for the dog from his aides and then feeding the puppy as well as interacting with the supporters.

After the puppy turned away, Gandhi was seen handing the biscuit in the hand of a supporter who was speaking to him. Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress. https://t.co/ywumO3iuBr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 5, 2024 × Earlier, a video of Gandhi petting the puppy was shared by the official Bharat Jodo Yatra handle, however, the clip did not include the biscuit episode.

The "biscuit" video has now gone viral, with many accusing the Congress leader of mistreating his supporters and party workers.

Some users have, however, claimed that the puppy belonged to the supporter Gandhi was speaking to and that the Congress leader had given him the biscuits to feed the puppy later. A brief pause for a paw-some furry friend. 🐾#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/ccysNDVIHr — Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (@bharatjodo) February 4, 2024 × Earlier, a lot of people tagged the Assam chief minister and asked for his views on the matter.

Sarma's dog incident

In various interviews, Sarma, who was earlier with Congress, has often claimed that when he had visited Gandhi for a meeting along with other senior Congress leaders, they were offered biscuits from the same plate on which his pet dog ate biscuits.

After the video went viral, the Assam chief minister further slammed the Congress leader.

In reply to a user who had tagged him, Sarma said. "Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress."

Other BJP leaders also slammed Gandhi over the viral video.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "It is natural for a party to become extinct when its prince...treats party workers like dogs".