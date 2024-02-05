India: Congress’ Rahul Gandhi promises to remove 50% reservation cap if INDIA bloc wins polls

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s biggest opposition Congress party, on Monday (Feb 5) promised a nationwide caste census and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservations if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the upcoming general elections. India’s major opposition parties have formed the bloc in an attempt to challenge incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third time in office.

Gandhi’s big promise

Gandhi made the promise while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi. He said Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made “bonded labourers” and they were not fairly represented in major corporations, big companies, schools and hospitals.

"This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country,” Gandhi said. He added that the current regime doesn’t allow the total reservation to go beyond the 50 per cent mark, before going on to make the radical promise to remove the cap altogether.

"If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will throw away the 50 per cent cap on reservation, ensure Dalits, tribals, OBCs get their rights," the ex-Congress chief said.

He added: "There will be no reduction in reservation of Dalits and Adivasis. I am giving you a guarantee that the backward sections of society will get their rights. This is the biggest issue - social and economic injustice"

Gandhi takes on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Indian PM of opposing the idea of a caste census. He added that Modi used to say he was an OBC leader but now says there are only two castes- the rich and the poor.

"When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," Gandhi claimed.

He also blamed PM Modi for “killing” the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and handing them over to big industrialists.

“Narendra Modi and his government are slowly killing the PSUs…The central government wants the HEC (Heavy Engineering Corporation) to not function, and in the coming days, they will replace the name HEC with an Adani nameplate. They want to privatise it,” Gandhi said.