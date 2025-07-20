/Did a 4000-year-old civilisation once thrive in Karnataka’s Maski? Here's what researchers found

A team of more than 20 researchers has unearthed various artefacts and other tools believed to be around 4000 years old during an excavation near Mallikarjuna Hill and the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Maski town, Raichur district of Karnataka. The region once again came to the limelight, which is already known for the discovery of a famous Ashokan inscription.

The archaeologists from the United States of America, Canada, and India who are currently researching in Maski have traced human activity in the area back 4000 years, uncovering signs of an early and flourishing civilisation. Findings of archaeologists indicate that a human settlement once existed here between the 11th and 14th centuries BCE, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

They also hinted about a developed community with evolving cultural practices based on discovered artefacts such as clay pots, artistic pieces, tools, and cooking utensils. The excavation process is being monitored and led by Professor Dr. Andrew M. Bauer from Stanford University (USA), Dr. Peter G. Johansen from McGill University (Canada), and scholars from Shiv Nadar University (India).

What else was unearthed from the site?

They have been working in Maski town of Karnataka for the past three months and also conducting intensive fieldwork following permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Researchers had also spotted 271 potential sites of interest before the excavation and work around Mallikarjuna Hill and the nearby temple, which has confirmed human settlement for a long time.