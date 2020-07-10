Dharavi, Asia's largest slum reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, increased to 2,359 on Friday with the addition of 12 cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the number of COVID-19 deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area for the past few days.

Dharavi currently has 166 active cases and 1,952 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery so far, the official said.

According to him, more number of COVID-19 cases are being reported from Dadar and Mahim areas of the G- North administrative ward of the BMC, than from Dharavi, which is also a part of that ward.

Dadar and Mahim reported 35 and 23 new cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he added.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh with people living in tiny houses.

