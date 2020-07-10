Covid-19: Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state

Maharashtra tops the coronavirus chart in the country and remains the worst-hit state, with cases reaching up to 2, 30,599 and 9,667 casualties so far, of which 417 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 1, 26,581 cases, including 1,765 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7, 93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (6,875), Tamil Nadu (4,231), Karnataka (2,228), Delhi (2,187), and Andhra Pradesh (1,555).

Meanwhile, 2,83,659 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested up to July 9 to 1,10,24,491, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

