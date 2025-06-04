/DGCA finds lapses in inspection, tells Turkish Airlines to ensure full compliance with standards

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently conducted inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo flights at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru airports and found multiple lapses in operations, following which the airlines has been told to ensure full compliance with international and national aviation safety regulations.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that the DGCA conducted Safety Oversight and Ramp (SOFA/RAMP) inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo flights at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru airports between May 29 and June 2, 2025.



The inspections were conducted under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation to assess adherence to ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as DGCA norms.

The inspecting team detected incompetent marshalling at Bengaluru airport, where the ground marshaller lacked valid authorisation and a competency card, raising concerns over procedural integrity in aircraft ground handling.



Moreover, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) was absent during the aircraft’s arrival at Bengaluru, and a technician carried out the procedures instead, even though Airworks is the designated engineering service provider for Turkish Airlines.

Besides, a shipment carrying dangerous goods did not have the necessary DGCA permission for the carriage of explosives over Indian airspace, and the declaration lacked required documentation and details.



The inspection also revealed lapses in ground handling at Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, as there was no formal Service Level Agreement (SLA) between Turkish Airlines and its Ground Handling Agent (GHA). Equipment like ladders, step ladders, trolleys, and Ground Power Units (GPUs) lacked proper accountability and monitoring at Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, where Globe Ground India was providing ground services without formal handover from Celebi.



The DGCA has instructed Turkish Airlines to address all the shortcomings promptly and submit proof of compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as DGCA regulations. It also forewarned that follow-up inspections will be conducted to ensure due adherence to safety standards.

The aviation regulator underlined its unwavering commitment to ensure the safety and regulatory compliance of all foreign operators within Indian airspace.

Sentiments are running high against Turkey in India for supplying arms to Pakistan. The tension between India and Pakistan escalated into a four-day military confrontation following the launch of precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on 7 May aimed at dismantling terrorist launch pads across the border.