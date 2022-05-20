Developed nations must assume responsibility, act to combat climate crisis, says India

India on Friday reiterated that developed nations must recognise their historic responsibility in the climate crisis and must act now to combat it. Virtually addressing the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting, held under the presidency of China, India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the BRICS nations play a vital role in combating the global environmental and climate change challenges. BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The theme of the meeting was “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

"BRICS initiatives can contribute to promoting sustainable development. Developed countries must recognise their responsibility in the climate crisis and there is a need for equity in combating it," the Indian minister said.

During the discussion on ‘Join Hands to Facilitate Green and Low-carbon Development’, India said that existing BRICS initiatives can also contribute towards promoting sustainable and low-carbon development.

"BRICS countries may explore cooperation in solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience," the Indian minister said.

He highlighted the responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget; equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development; lifestyle and curbing unsustainable consumption, in mitigating climate change; Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); national circumstances and priorities; climate justice and fulfilment of commitments made by the developed countries on climate finance and transfer of technology.

Highlighting India’s climate actions, the minister stated that BRICS-led initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach, and underlined the need for international cooperation and multilateralism.

The joint statement for the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting was adopted in the meeting after hectic deliberation among the BRICS nations.