Published: May 16, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:23 IST

India News: Justice Trivedi was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, when a record nine new judges, including three women, were administered the oath of office.

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Friday criticised the stand taken by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in not offering a farewell to Justice Bela M Trivedi, who is retiring next month.

Justice Trivedi, the eleventh woman judge to be elevated to the Supreme Court in its 75-year-old history, would have demitted office on June 9, 2025, but marked her last day on Friday owing to a personal commitment.

It is customary for the apex court to have a ceremonial bench where the outgoing judge sits with the CJI on his or her last working day. It is also customary for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to organise a farewell for the outgoing judge on the evening of their last working day.

Presiding over a ceremonial bench held to honour Justice Trivedi, CJI BR Gavai said he “deprecated openly” the stand taken by the SCBA.

“The stand taken by the Association, I must deprecate openly because I believe in being plain and straight,” he said.

The Chief Justice, however, appreciated the presence of SCBA President Kapil Sibal and Vice President Rachna Srivastava in the ceremonial bench proceedings.

“I am grateful to Mr Kapil Sibal and Ms Rachna Srivastava. Both of them are here... Despite the resolution of their bodies, they are here. But what has been lost by the Association, the presence of the Full House here, vindicates that she is a very, very good judge. There are different types of judges, but that should not be a factor to deny what ought to have been granted,” he added.

Justice Trivedi has always been “fair” and is known for her “hard work and integrity”, he added.

“Justice Trivedi, you have been a valuable asset to our judiciary. As you embark on a new journey, I wish you all the best,” he added.

Justice Trivedi was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021, when a record nine new judges, including three women, were administered the oath of office. She had the rare distinction of being elevated to the top court after starting as a trial court judge in Gujarat in July 1995.

The exact motives why the SC Bar Association did not hold the farewell are not known, but it is said that some lawyers had objected to Justice Trivedi’s stand in a case last year in which a bench presided over by her ordered a CBI inquiry against some counsel for filing a plea based on an allegedly forged vakalatnama.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Justice Trivedi “never moulded the relief to suit popular sentiment”.