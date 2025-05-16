Published: May 16, 2025, 12:26 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:26 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday slammed Mehbooba Mufti for criticising his efforts to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project and termed it an attempt for “cheap publicity” and to “appease certain sections” in Pakistan.

The Tulbul Navigation Project to rejuvenate the Jhelum-fed Wular Lake in Bandipora district was started in 1987 but was stalled in 2007 after Pakistan raised objections.

Omar, who has always been critical of the Indus Waters Treaty while calling it “deeply unfair” to the people of J&K, had sought revival of the Tulbul Navigation Project, which he said would enable the use of Jhelum water for navigation and improve power generation during harsh winters.

“The Wular Lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been “temporarily suspended” I wonder if we will be able to resume the project,” Abdullah posted on X while sharing a video of the river.

Mufti reacted to the proposal and said it was being put forth at a time when India and Pakistan have just stepped back from the brink of a “full-fledged war.”

“At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction, and immense suffering such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else in the country. Weaponizing something as essential and life giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalizing what should remain a bilateral matter,” the PDP leader wrote on X.

Responding to Mufti, Abdullah slammed her remarks as “cheap publicity” and attempt to “please some people” in Pakistan and refused to acknowledge the disadvantages of signing the IWT.

“Actually, what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty & I will continue to do so. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size, or form “warmongering”, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves,” the J&K CM wrote on X.

Time will reveal who seeks to appease whom, Mufti said in response, as the exchange between the two politicians continued. “However, it’s worth recalling that your esteemed grandfather Sheikh Sahab once advocated for accession to Pakistan for over two decades after losing power. But post being reinstated as Chief Minister he suddenly reversed his stance by aligning with India,” she said.

She added that the PDP has always upheld its convictions and commitments, unlike the NC which has shifted loyalties dramatically according to political expediency.

“We don’t need to stoke tensions or adopt warmongering rhetoric to validate our dedication. Our actions speak for themselves,” she said.

Abdullah responded to Mufti again and said that she can keep “advocating the interests of anyone you want to & I’ll keep advocating for the interests of the people of J&K to use our own rivers for our own benefit”.

“Is that really the best you can do? I’ll rise above the gutter you want to take this conversation to by keeping the late Mufti Sahib and ‘North Pole South Pole’ out of this,” he said.

“I’m not going to stop the water, just use more of it for ourselves. Now I think I’ll do some real work & you can keep posting,” he added.