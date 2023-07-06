India: Demand for president's rule in Manipur after woman fatally shot outside school

Tragedy struck Manipur's Imphal West district on Thursday morning when unidentified gunmen shot and killed a woman outside a school. Officials confirmed that the victim, who had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi for some work, had no connection to any educational institution.

The incident occurred just a day after classes 1 to 8 had resumed in the state following a two-month hiatus due to ongoing violence. President's rule demanded In response to the killing, a tribal organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

"We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President's Rule immediately," it said in a statement.

As per a PTI news agency report, the ITLF has identified the victim as Donngaihching, who as per the organisation was a mentally ill person who relied on alms provided by locals for her livelihood.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation condemned the killing and claimed "no tribals – women, children and even the mentally challenged – are safe from the genocidal programme of the majority community." Condemnation| Thursday, 06 July 2023



We strongly condemns the killing of Ms. Donngaihching and reiterates that no tribals – women, children and even the mentally challenged – are safe from the genocidal program of the majority community.#Manipur_Violence #SaveKukiZo pic.twitter.com/8fBpQcZU0b — ITLFMediaCell (A) (@ITLFMedia_Cell) July 6, 2023 × Manipur and ethnic violence The state of Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has resulted in more than 100 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

To restore order and bring back normalcy, approximately 40,000 central security personnel, along with the Manipur Police, have been deployed in the state. Meitei community Manipur's population consists of Meiteis, who make up around 53 per cent and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and tribal Nagas and Kukis, who constitute approximately 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

The ongoing conflict between these communities has created a challenging situation for the state. The shooting outside the school further highlights the fragile security situation in Manipur. The demand for President's Rule reflects the growing frustration with the state government's handling of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

