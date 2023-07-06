ugc_banner

India: Demand for president's rule in Manipur after woman fatally shot outside school

Manipur, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

File photo - Indian Army and police personnel patrol during a combing operation at Kanto Sabal village near Imphal on June 20, 2023, during ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern Manipur state. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In response to the killing, a tribal organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. "We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President's Rule immediately," it said in a statement

Tragedy struck Manipur's Imphal West district on Thursday morning when unidentified gunmen shot and killed a woman outside a school. Officials confirmed that the victim, who had gone near the school at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi for some work, had no connection to any educational institution.

The incident occurred just a day after classes 1 to 8 had resumed in the state following a two-month hiatus due to ongoing violence.

President's rule demanded

In response to the killing, a tribal organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.

"We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President's Rule immediately," it said in a statement.

As per a PTI news agency report, the ITLF has identified the victim as Donngaihching, who as per the organisation was a mentally ill person who relied on alms provided by locals for her livelihood.

Taking to Twitter, the organisation condemned the killing and claimed "no tribals – women, children and even the mentally challenged – are safe from the genocidal programme of the majority community."

×

Manipur and ethnic violence

The state of Manipur has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has resulted in more than 100 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

To restore order and bring back normalcy, approximately 40,000 central security personnel, along with the Manipur Police, have been deployed in the state.

Meitei community

Manipur's population consists of Meiteis, who make up around 53 per cent and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and tribal Nagas and Kukis, who constitute approximately 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

The ongoing conflict between these communities has created a challenging situation for the state. The shooting outside the school further highlights the fragile security situation in Manipur. The demand for President's Rule reflects the growing frustration with the state government's handling of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Two Bangladeshi banks introduce Indian rupee trade transactions to bolster foreign reserves

India’s NSA Ajit Doval tells British counterpart Tim Barrow to act against Khalistanis

India: Tomato prices surge to five times normal cost, triggering social media memes fest. Take a look!