/Delimitation Bill explained: Why is it triggering a North-South political battle in India?

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began, the focus has shifted to the Delimitation Bill that did not pass in the previous parliament session as it failed to get the two-thirds majority. While the BJP government argues that delimitation is needed to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies and implement electoral reforms, including the Women's Reservation law, Opposition parties fear that a population-based redistribution of seats could reduce their political influence in the Parliament. They say it would diminish the idea of federalism.

What is the Delimitation Bill?

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The Delimitation Bill will redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and according to that it will readjust the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states as provided by law after the Census (Article 82). The next nationwide delimitation is to be undertaken after the first Census conducted after 2026, making it the first major readjustment in decades. It is linked to Women's Reservation as the Constitution (106th Amendment) states that reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies will come into effect only after the first Census following the amendment and a subsequent delimitation exercise. This has been highlighted by the ruling party which is batting in favour of the bill.

However, Opposition, specially the Southern states argue that changes in constituency boundaries will directly impact the number of seats and that in turn will impact the parliamentary representation. That's how this has become a major North-South debate and a politically sensitive matter.

Why are Southern States protesting?