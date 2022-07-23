Delhi's Vasant Vihar Metro Station gets Colombian artwork

As part of cultural connect, a wall outside Delhi's Vasant Vihar metro station has received a makeover in the form of Colombian artwork. The artwork has been painted by renowned Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández and an Indian artist named Laxmi.

Speaking to WION, Laura said, "I wanted to portray something that could be at the same time from my country Colombia and also something that looks similar to the movement I see in India. I wanted to portray street vendors, full of colours, urban landscape."

The artwork comes even as Colombia celebrates its 212th Independence day. Laxmi from Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, said, "I was going for some work and then I saw mam painting and I approached her and requested that I want to also paint and she agreed. I showed some sketches."

The project has come with the collaboration between Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Colombian Embassy. Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco Montes told WION, "It is a precious gift to not only the metro station at Vasant Vihar but also shows how similar we are, how well we connect, Colombian and Indian people...I am very proud of both the artists, this is a present from Colombia to Vasant Vihar metro station," Mariana explained before adding, "..we could be very far geographically but are very close in spirit and values."

The Colombian Ambassador also visited the metro station and appreciated the world-class facilities provided by the Delhi Metro.



