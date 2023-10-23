Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI at 306; stubble burning a major concern

The national capital woke up to poor air quality on Monday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated on Sunday evening and stood at 306 on Monday. The meteorological department cited unfavourable weather conditions for ‘very poor’ air quality in the city.

The national capital's average AQI stood at 313 on Sunday, depleting from 248 on Saturday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322 (very poor), Ghaziabad 246 (poor), Greater Noida 354 (very poor), Gurugram 255 (poor), and Noida 304 (very poor).

Stubble burning remains a persistent issue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region will remain “very poor” for the next few days due to a drop in temperature and the influx of emissions from stubble burning.

IMD also stated that due to scant rainfall in October and slow wind speed, air quality has further worsened.

The central government’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management predicts that paddy straw burning may increase by Monday.

According to the system, smoke from paddy straw burning accounted for 16 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, and this could increase to 30-32 per cent on Monday.

Measures being taken

To curb the alarming environmental situation in the capital, Delhi government minister Gopal Rai called a meeting with the concerned department over the implementation of measures under the central government’s pollution control plan on Monday.

On October 21, the Delhi government organised a ‘Run Against Pollution’ programme as part of a public awareness campaign against pollution. The event started at the Delhi Secretariat and ended at the Rajghat.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee has invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital region due to depleting air quality.

Under GRAP-2 restrictions, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water will be done and the traffic police will ensure there are no traffic jams to curb the pollution.

(With inputs from agencies)

