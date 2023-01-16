Delhi wakes up to severe chill as temperature drops to 1.4 degrees Celsius

The residents of the capital city and its neighbouring area experienced a chilly morning as the minimum temperature of the city dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius, registering the lowest temperature of this season as another spell of cold waves swept across the entire northwest India.

In just two days, the national capital's minimum temperature has dropped by nine degrees. Yesterday, the national capital recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday and around 10.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Since 2021, this is the lowest temperature recorded in Delhi in January. The base station of the city, Safdarjung observatory, recorded 1.1 degrees Celsius of minimum temperature on January 1, 2021.

A senior meteorologist said that the minimum temperature of the city may drop to one degree Celsius tomorrow. Foggy weather and conditions of cold wave conditions prevailed over Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well.

In the state of Haryana, the minimum temperature of Hisar was recorded at 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar city of Punjab witnessed a plunge in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Located close to the Thar desert, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature recorded across the plains today.

In the wake of chilly weather, the winter break for students up to Class 8 has been extended in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Chandigarh.

WATCH| WION Climate Tracker: Delhi shivers with longest cold wave in a decade

As per the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense cold wave conditions will continue across the national capital through the next three days.

As per the predictions, minimum temperatures will drop to 2 degrees Celsius in various parts of India's northwest and central provinces in the next two days, after which there will be a marginal increase in temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Wednesday.

Visibility was low in parts of north India due to dense fog conditions which further delayed various trains. Senior weather official said that the national capital's day temperature will be normal.

"Cold wave conditions in Delhi will prevail during the night and early morning. So, this cold spell cannot be compared with the previous one," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.