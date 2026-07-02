/Delhi wakes up to heavy rain bringing respite from heat; IMD issues red alert

Heavy rain swept across several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday (Jul 2), bringing much-needed relief for the residents from the sweltering heat and high humidity that had gripped the region over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its warning from a yellow alert to a red alert as thunderstorms were reported across the city. The weather department has predicted light to heavy rainfall along with cloudy skies, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds in the coming days.

Rainfall was recorded in several parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad as residents woke up to cloudy skies. Between July 1 and July 6, the national capital is likely to witness light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, according to IMD forecast. Cloudy conditions are also predicted across Delhi-NCR throughout the week.

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When will monsoon arrive in Delhi?

While the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive in Delhi, it has advanced into parts of Uttar Pradesh and is steadily moving towards the capital, as well as neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The IMD said atmospheric conditions have become increasingly favourable for further monsoon advancement, even as pre-monsoon showers continue to influence the region.

The latest spell of rain came after showers across the city on Tuesday (Jun 30) night. However, a day earlier, Delhi experienced extremely high heat, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The IMD noted that daytime temperatures had dropped by around 1-2 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures rose marginally by a similar range. Westerly to northwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 15-20 kmph also helped in improving weather conditions across the capital.

With additional spells of rain expected over the next few days, Delhi residents are likely to enjoy cooler weather and continued respite from the recent stretch of oppressive heat and humidity.