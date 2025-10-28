A32-year-old civil services aspirant who was murdered days ago by his live-in partner,the woman's ex-boyfriend and an associateover a hard disk containing her obscene videos, was found in possession of more explicit visuals featuring at least 15 women. Police said he appeared to have an obsession with collecting such content, according to the NDTV.

The deceased, identified as Ramkesh Meena, was staying on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar.Meena’s burnt body was discovered on October 6 in a flat in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, where a major fire had broken out. As the probe unfolded, a disturbing plot was exposed.

In response to the murder, the aspirant's live-in partner, Amrita Chauhan, her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap, and their common friend Sandeep Kumar were arrested three weeks after for reportedly killing him and setting up the incident as an accident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ravindra Yadav, told NDTV that Amrita and Sumit plotted the conspiracyto kill Ram Kesh because they werescared that he might circulate her private videos on the Internet.

As per the PTI report, after the woman confessed to the crime, her two accomplices were also arrested. The woman disclosed to the investigators that Ramkesh Meena had captured her obscene videos and refused to delete them. She shared this whole incident with her ex-boyfriend, which made him angry, and he decided to kill Meena.